COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, continues to ripple through the United States.
Although the infection and death rates vary by age group, no group seems immune from its potentially fatal reach. Coronavirus kills people from all races, creeds, ethnicities and financial backgrounds.
The rapid spread of COVID-19 is a global crisis. It has resulted in a public health crisis with the potential to cause billions of infections and millions of deaths if left unchecked. It has created reduced economic activity and massive unemployment. And it has disrupted the lives of people all over the world.
In the United States, the crisis strains our already fragile health care systems and social safety nets. State, local, tribal, and territorial governments face unprecedented problems. They grapple simultaneously with the costs of addressing a public health emergency and a sudden, unexpected drop in revenues.
The federal government has the jurisdiction and resources to address this acute crisis.
Confronting the challenges that the nation now faces calls for immediate and substantial aid.
Congress has already provided temporary and limited assistance to states, municipalities, territories and tribal governments, including workers and businesses. But the sheer scope of the pandemic-induced problems the nation faces in the months ahead will require new and greater levels of immediate and substantial aid.
Congress could commit to picking up the total tab for all COVID-19-related health spending. It could directly subsidize small and medium-sized companies, the backbone and key source of jobs in many communities. It could also directly support and strengthen critical sectors such as health care in the face of unprecedented burdens.
Lawmakers at all governmental levels should prioritize employment spending. Help those who experience sudden unemployment, loss of income, or who assume child care responsibilities. Help them find and retain jobs, so they have the resources necessary to meet their necessary living expenses.
No matter what we look like, where we live, what’s in our wallets, or our immigration status, getting sick from the COVID-19 virus reminds us that we are all human. The virus, however, is not an equalizer for all people. It takes a disproportionate toll on low-income Americans, people of color, women, and others who were already marginalized before the crisis hit. For these people, the pandemic worsened their lives.
Many white-collar workers can shelter-in-place and work from home. Front-line wage earners still must go to work to pay for their essential living expenses.
Across America, African-Americans die at a much higher rate than whites, accounting for just over 40% of all pandemic-caused deaths. People of color, already facing job, health and income disadvantages, find their lives worsened by the pandemic.
The public response to the pandemic can be judged by polling. Between 45% and 52% disapprove of Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. By contrast, 72% agree their state governors have done a good job dealing with the outbreak. Over 80% favor giving stimulus money to middle- and lower-income Americans and small businesses but not to major corporations.
Blunting the economic pain caused by COVID-19 could come in several new ways.
Congress could pass measures to make short-term cash payments directly to households and mandate paid sick leave. Front-line health care providers and workers need direct economic support.
Most people seem to agree with and follow the advice of medical professionals and many elected officials by staying at home until the crisis is over. The public has displayed optimism, resiliency, grit, and occasionally even humor.