The City of Dubuque’s Public Works Department has requested more than $1 million to purchase another 15,000 trash tipper carts over the next two fiscal years.
Voluntary subscriptions to city trash tipper carts have been available for many years at higher monthly fees. These are currently used by a semi-automated robotic arm to collect subscribed carts. The automated side loader (ASL) first collection phase started in September with one truck. It has improved collection time per pickup in suitable neighborhoods with many carts. However, all other bags or cans need to be collected manually by the driver. Public Works estimated that in the future, automated collection will not work for 30% of our ratepayers. At least these ratepayers should not be mandated to use these tipper carts.
City Budget Policy Guidelines provide targets or parameters for departmental budget recommendations in the context of the City Council goals and priorities established in August. Mandatory carts were not identified among last year’s priorities. The policy agenda includes items that require major policy direction decision and/or funding. Mandatory trash tipper carts have never been approved as a city policy. Proposals should be tested against the following questions: Is this $1,020,117 service change truly necessary? What is its priority compared to other resource management service needs?
The Resilient Community Advisory Commission on March 3 voted 5-2 to not support mandatory carts. Why? There has been zero community outreach, engagement or input opportunities on such a proposal. This new system does not clearly align with the goals in the Imagine DBQ 2037 Plan: Paths Toward Zero Waste. Neither does it support targets in the Climate Action Plan: 50% recycling diversion by 2030.
Between 2020 and 2021, trash tonnage increased 4.7% while recycling declined to 16.9% (-2.%). Most of our lowest volume ratepayers do not want mandatory trash tipper carts. In 2019, Foth Engineering reported that 78% of our ratepayers were satisfied with the 35 gallon can/bag option. There is no fiscal reason to rush to use ARPA funds, if allowed, in this FY23 budget.
Pay-as-you-throw collection had been a cornerstone of our success in community sustainability. In 2010 the monthly solid waste fee for a 35-gallon bag/can was $10.72 and a 64-gallon tipper cart was $21.00. Today the lowest fee has been raised 70% to $15.32 while the trash tipper carts have lower fees. These changes have broken the financial incentive to waste less. Since more than 4,000 trash tipper carts were deployed over the last eight years, I have observed that recycling bins are set out much less frequently, or not at all, next to many larger trash tipper carts.
Purchasing trash tipper carts does not appear to be an acceptable use of ARPA funds. The U.S. Treasury Department allows four use categories in its final rule: 1. Replace lost public sector revenue; 2. Respond to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic; 3. Provide premium pay for essential workers; and 4. Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. Dubuque’s ARPA grant writing partnership has a list of 62 great potential projects.
Give the new resource management supervisor a chance to review, plan and help implement diversion. Hire a consulting engineer to initiate planning in waste minimization and help revise the fee structure that burdens our lowest volume ratepayers.
Don’t put the cart before the horse! Delay consideration of mandatory carts as long-term planning is developed with ramped up outreach, education and community engagement.