Over 9 million tires recalled, nearly $2 billion in liability settlements, injuries and untimely deaths the result of tire blowouts. The year was 2000. Firestone and Ford apparently thought they could manage risk, avoid responsibility, both corporations ended up buried in a public relations disaster and financial nightmare!
In the midst of a public health crisis, Republicans Kim Reynolds, Joni Ernst, Charles Grassley and Ron Johnson appear to be ignoring outcries from recognized health experts. In the back of their heads, they contemplate how to manage risk, total number of infections and deaths we will tolerate.
Would Reynolds, Ernst and Grassley panic if Iowa COVID-19 data (infections over 90,000, deaths over 1,300) translated to pork consumers? Liability would be catastrophic, infected/diseased hogs getting into the food supply, drowning the entire Iowa economy in a manure pit.
Ron Johnson, with cronies from Kewaunee and Darlington, could they withstand blistering criticism and manage risk, if Wisconsin COVID-19 data (infections over 125,000, deaths over 1,300) applied to illnesses and deaths resulting from consumption of cheese/ice cream? Dump Wisconsin economy into a mega dairy cesspool?
Despite a lumbering Jo Daviess County Board, enlightened businesses followed Illinois’ requirement to wear masks and social distance immediately upon Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proclamation. Effective risk management denies pandemic.
Presently, six school superintendents from Jo Daviess County penned a letter to local residents, a plea to wear masks, exercise social distancing. Why? Because their risk tolerance for kids is zero.