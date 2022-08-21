There are many reasons to unseat U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. She is out of touch with many issues that two-thirds of Americans agree with: keeping the government out of the lives of women’s reproductive rights and elimination of assault weapons to protect our schoolchildren.

She tried to take credit for the money coming to our area under federal legislation even though she voted against it. Thankfully, the TH called her out on her hypocrisy. She voted against investigation of the domestic terrorism on the Capitol. President Joe Biden has done so much to help the middle class. Gas prices are down a dollar a gallon since June. Inflation is still high but leveling off.

