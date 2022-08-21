There are many reasons to unseat U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. She is out of touch with many issues that two-thirds of Americans agree with: keeping the government out of the lives of women’s reproductive rights and elimination of assault weapons to protect our schoolchildren.
She tried to take credit for the money coming to our area under federal legislation even though she voted against it. Thankfully, the TH called her out on her hypocrisy. She voted against investigation of the domestic terrorism on the Capitol. President Joe Biden has done so much to help the middle class. Gas prices are down a dollar a gallon since June. Inflation is still high but leveling off.
The Inflation Reduction Act will help, enabling Medicare to negotiate drug prices and making big corporations pay their fair share at 15%. Most of us in the middle class would love to pay a 15% tax rate! He signed into law the PACT Act to help my fellow veterans, even though many Republicans who voted against it at first had be shamed to change their vote.
And now Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, wants to cut Medicare and Social Security. All we get from Republicans for solving our problems is cutting spending to help the middle class and give the rich generous tax cuts: same old tired solutions that have never worked. They have no policies — even Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that they won’t introduce them for the midterms. That speaks volumes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.