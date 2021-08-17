My office is on the Eighth Street side toward the front of our building on Bluff Street, so the view out my window is of the former radio station, Washington Square and the Federal Building beyond. I love this view, and it’s become even more special this summer.
On the side of the former KDTH building, now owned by Dubuque Museum of Art, the museum commissioned a mural earlier this year. “I Am A Man,” a two-story creation by Iowa artist Dana Harrison, graces the side of the building on Bluff Street facing up West Eighth.
Billed as a temporary exhibition, the mural was inspired by a photograph taken on April 8, 1968, by photojournalist Bob Adelman at the memorial march in Memphis, Tenn., for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who had been assassinated days before. Dr. King was planning to lead the I Am A Man march in Memphis supporting a sanitation workers strike that had begun in February. The workers were striking over their dangerous, low-paying working conditions as well as the racial violence of the era. The man in the image is carrying one of the hundreds of signs with that phrase that were made for the march. Instead of a march led by Dr. King in protest to inequality, the man carries it in mourning for Dr. King’s murder.
As a work of art, I find the mural thought-provoking. For one thing, anytime I look up from my desk and gaze out the window, I see the solemn face of the two-story man. It makes me think. It reminds me of the comfortable life I have led, and the challenges so many others feel. It makes me think about equity and inclusion. It makes me want to do better.
The museum had every hope that the mural would serve as inspiration in our community.
Executive Director Gary Stoppelman noted, “The scale of this work will engage thousands of citizens. Its impact extends beyond the building to include the conversations it inspires and the educational opportunities it creates.”
In that spirit, the Telegraph Herald is collaborating with the museum and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to host a free community event that we hope will engender that kind of conversation. Anderson Sainci, who is director of the city’s new Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support and a Dubuque Community School Board member, will join me facilitating the conversation.
We will gather from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, in the parking lot directly across from the mural on Eighth and Bluff. We hope to see people from all over our community come together in conversation about our journey toward greater understanding and inclusion. We will have complimentary drinks and food from the Hot Diggity Dogz food truck. A panel of diverse community members will speak about their experience with race relations in Dubuque. Register now and join us in this engaging endeavor.