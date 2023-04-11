It’s hard to believe it’s time again to start thinking about another season of Rising Stars, but here we are: Nominations are now open, and we need your submissions to help determine the 21st class of Rising Star Award winners.

Begun in 2003 and presented by BizTimes.biz, our Rising Star Awards are given to outstanding young leaders. The awards, presented at a recognition breakfast in September, highlight people younger than 40 who are the up-and-comers in their fields and are giving back to the community.

