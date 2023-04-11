It’s hard to believe it’s time again to start thinking about another season of Rising Stars, but here we are: Nominations are now open, and we need your submissions to help determine the 21st class of Rising Star Award winners.
Begun in 2003 and presented by BizTimes.biz, our Rising Star Awards are given to outstanding young leaders. The awards, presented at a recognition breakfast in September, highlight people younger than 40 who are the up-and-comers in their fields and are giving back to the community.
Here’s who should be nominated: Any tri-state person younger than 40 years old who demonstrates leadership in the workplace, serves as a role model and is an active volunteer.
The nominee could be someone you work with, someone you know from your place of worship or a coach or volunteer you encounter. (Yes, you can even nominate yourself.)
The Rising Star Awards are one way to recognize that the future is bright with the hard work and unique talents of the generation coming up.
If the young people in your business are anything like the young people in mine, take a moment to salute the work they do and the positive contribution they make by nominating a Rising Star. Send in a nomination and view past winners at TelegraphHerald.com/risingstar. Nominations must be received by Saturday, June 10.
Don’t forget about mom
This is your friendly mom reminder that when spring weather finally breaks through and there’s so much fun stuff to get out and do, Mother’s Day has a way of sneaking up on you. The good news is, we’re here to help.
We’re launching a Mother’s Day book sale beginning Saturday, April 15, and we have plenty of books of local interest with the entire stock at 50% off. You can pick up my collection of columns, “I’ve Got 4 Teenagers, You Can’t Scare Me,” for just $5. Other bargain books include: “Dubuque, the Birthplace of Iowa” Vol. IV and Vol. V, Dave Kettering’s “A Thousand Words” and many others. Check it out at TelegraphHerald.com/store.
Did I mention free nachos?
Tomorrow is our seventh in a series of community conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion in a collaboration between TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. This is our last in the conversations we scheduled, and if you haven’t checked out one of these events, this would be a great one to attend.
The discussion starts with some data about our community, gathered and presented by the Community Foundation folks. Then we host a panel discussion with some key people around a given topic. The topic this week is related to transportation issues — how well does the Jule bus system meet the needs of the community? Could Dubuque be more walkable? How are people getting around if they don’t have a vehicle? What are key stakeholders doing to find solutions? John Deere Dubuque Works serves as our event sponsor for this session, and I’m curious to hear more about the efforts that have been made at Deere to address transportation issues.
All of our sessions have been held at Steeple Square and feature free (and amazing) nachos from El Paisano to go with the insightful and informative conversation. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with a 6 p.m. presentation.
If you can’t make it, check out the livestream. For more information, to register or check out recordings of previous conversations, go to deidbq.com.
We hope to see you there.
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
