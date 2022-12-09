At a time when affordable housing tops the needs list in Dubuque and other tri-state communities, one local store is dedicated to addressing housing challenges — in more ways than one.

The ReStore, located at 4949 Chavenelle Road, sells donated building materials, furniture and other housing materials at discounted prices, with profits from sales helping to fund Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.