At a time when affordable housing tops the needs list in Dubuque and other tri-state communities, one local store is dedicated to addressing housing challenges — in more ways than one.
The ReStore, located at 4949 Chavenelle Road, sells donated building materials, furniture and other housing materials at discounted prices, with profits from sales helping to fund Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity.
The nonprofit’s homebuilding projects have helped connect local families in need with a place to call home for decades.
The ReStore is one of more than 900 such stores across the country. While the store employs a manager, much of the work of receiving, processing, preparing and pricing donations is done by a crew of about 25 volunteers. The ReStore benefits from significant donor support as well as grant funding.
Organizers hope the revenue that the ReStore generates can help the local Habitat for Humanity increase the number of families it can serve per year while raising visibility about the work the nonprofit does.
Hats off to the volunteers who have taken on this newest project. Local residents working on home projects now can support the cause of needed housing in Dubuque by shopping at ReStore.
For more than 175 years, Sinsinawa Dominicans have been preachers and teachers in the tri-state Christian faith community and have developed programming to engage local citizens with themselves, their faith and the world around them.
Known throughout the area for its beautiful Sinsinawa Mound campus, the sisters who have lived there over the years have brought lessons of faith through art, music, environmental stewardship and even food.
Founded in 1847 by Dominican Friar Samuel Mazzuchelli, the Sinsinawa branch of the Dominican sisters began with four women and a mission of preaching and teaching the Christian Gospel.
In 1966, membership of the Sinsinawa Dominicans peaked, with 1,983 sisters actively serving in the congregation. Today, a little fewer than 300 Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa remain, and plans to soon sell off several of the congregation’s buildings and move many of the sisters across the state have congregation members and area residents pondering the mound’s past, present and future as it enters its next phase of transition.
But the mission of the Sinsinawa Dominican sisters remains strong. The sisters will retain ownership of all the natural space around Sinsinawa Mound Center and will continue to honor the history of ecological and environmental stewardship that has been a hallmark of their sisterhood from the start. Sisters also continue to serve in 15 states and in Bolivia and Trinidad and Tobago.
For 175 years, the Sinsinawa Dominicans have taken care of the land and the people in their communities. Blessings to these women as they move toward their next chapter.
It’s a testament to Crescent Community Health Center’s mission of serving vulnerable populations that it would acquire the pharmacy housed in its building in order to shield patients from high prescription drug prices.
Crescent recently announced it will acquire Infocus Pharmacy, located at 1690 Elm St., effective Jan. 1, after contracting with the pharmacy for several years. The move is expected to bring many of the medications prescribed by Crescent physicians to their patients back under the auspices of the contested federal 340B drug pricing program, which mandates pharmaceutical companies offer their medication at a discounted rate to “safety net” health care organizations.
Under 340B, drug manufacturers who participate in Medicaid agree to provide prescription drugs to eligible health care organizations at a significantly reduced price, per the federal Health Resources and Services Administration.
It’s a smart move on the part of Crescent leaders, and it’s positive news for low-income residents whose access to affordable prescriptions will increase. It’s unfortunate only that such maneuvering is necessary to improve access to medications for those in need.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
