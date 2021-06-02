In 1847, the new state of Iowa adopted its official motto, which can be seen on the state flag today. That motto is “Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.” But I think it’s time to take that off our flag and replace it with something else because Iowa’s government no longer prizes our liberties nor maintains our rights.
Iowa was the first state to admit women to the practice of law and its public universities to open degree programs to women. Iowa was one of the first states to outlaw segregation in schools, allow married women to own property, and allow interracial marriage. (https://bit.ly/3hNqfJv). But that was then.
Now Iowa’s government is more interested in “owning the libs” than sound public policy. Keeping non-Republicans from voting and stripping control away from local communities is far more important than doing what’s best for Iowans. Especially in the middle of a pandemic. Governments based on “owning the libs” might get thumbs up from many Iowans, but it’s not sustainable long term. A lot of people are leaving Iowa for greener pastures where the pay is higher, and said pastures aren’t run by extremists. Hell, even I’m thinking of moving and I’ve lived here almost 46 years.
Our motto no longer represents what Iowa is. Maybe it did even as recently as 15 years ago. Not now. Maybe something about worshiping a giant golden calf would be better because that’s what Iowa represents now.