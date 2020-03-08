Letter: Most voters base candidate choice on issues

Page -- Bernie Sanders dilemma: Are Democrats pining for days of smoke-filled rooms?

Hyde: Listen for candidates who want to serve

Double Take -- Giese: Climate research must be objective, reliable

Double Take -- Scharnau: Climate justice a defining issue of our time

Our opinion: Iowa sales-tax plan needs work

Tucker: Are you worrying about the right epidemic?

Our opinion: Road show highlights wonder of libraries

Letter: Exercise your voting power this election year

Hanson: China's government like something out of '1984'

Letter: Vote no on Five Flags

Our opinion: Grant could be key to more Dubuque flights

Rubin: ‘Peace deal’ with Taliban dicey without U.S. troops in Afghanistan

Letter: What American voters really want

Gilligan: Spread of fake news its own epidemic

Goldberg: Bernie too often sees only what he wants to see

Fitzgerald: IAble accounts helping Iowans in need

Reeder: Gas pumping bill could be tough on Illinois

Page: Actually, we might need more immigrants. Ask Team Trump