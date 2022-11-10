With little media notice, the United States plans to deploy up to six B-52 strategic bombers to Northern Australia. This imposing, and enormously capable, long-range strategic bomber is one of the most durable and respected military aircraft in history.

The B-52 has been a mainstay of the nation’s strategic nuclear bomber force since 1955. Development of Intercontinental Ballistic (ICBM) and Submarine-Launched Ballistic (SLBM) Missiles in the 1960s overshadowed but did not remove the need for flexible — including recallable — aircraft. With some irony, the B-52 participated in massive conventional bombing raids during the Vietnam War.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “Liberal Politics in Britain.” He can be contacted at acyr@carthage.edu

