I have known Joe Biden since 2006. I had the opportunity to work some of his security details when he visited Dubuque and introduced him at an event at the UAW Hall on Central Avenue.
Joe Biden is a man of great moral character, human spirit, integrity, and has a personality that allows him to work with others.
I have served more than two-thirds of my life in law enforcement. More than half of that service was as a member of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and the balance in federal law enforcement.
As a law enforcement official, I can say with complete confidence that Donald Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden are completely untrue. In fact, that’s being generous. President Trump’s claims are outright lies.
Joe Biden has never supported defunding law enforcement. He has always stood strongly behind the men and women working to keep our streets safe. He will work, as he has throughout his career, to ensure law enforcement officers have the tools, resources and training they need to do their jobs well. Joe Biden will make sure justice is served as it is supposed to be served.
While he supports the right of Americans to peacefully protest and make their voices heard, he is against violence, looting and destruction of property. Destruction of businesses and neighborhoods helps no one and advances no cause. When individual officers overstep their authority, they should be dealt with accordingly. At the same time, we can and should acknowledge the fact that there are hundreds of thousands of law enforcement professionals doing a great job every day. There will be no lawless society under Joe Biden’s watch.
We recently celebrated the
26th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act, which Joe Biden
authored. This legislation empowered law enforcement and community advocacy organizations to address domestic violence in a meaningful way, and it provides substantial protections for victims. Joe Biden worked with Republicans and Democrats to advance this law and has always had the reputation of being able to work with diverse groups to get things done. We need more of this and less of the division and name-calling that has defined the Trump presidency.
It doesn’t have to be the way it has been for the past four years.
Two former presidents had the opportunity to speak at John McCain’s funeral and said this about our country:
“If we are ever tempted to forget who we are, to grow weary of our cause,” President Bush said, looking toward John McCain’s coffin, “John’s voice will always come as a whisper over our shoulder — we are better than this, America is better than this.”
President Obama spoke of the intense political disagreements between himself and John McCain. “We never doubted the other man’s sincerity or the other man’s patriotism, or that when all was said and done, we were on the same team. We never doubted we were on the same team.”
Our country needs to get back to working on the same team. We are a divided nation, and we need to bring it back together. We need to prove again that together there’s nothing the American people can’t achieve, even when it comes to combating a global pandemic.
I support Joe Biden because he has the character and experience to bring us together and tackle the most pressing challenges facing our nation. He will do so while respecting all Americans and working with our allies in a constructive way.
I hope you will join me in supporting Joe Biden for president. Get out and vote, it’s your right and privilege.