It’s good to see candidates step up to challenge incumbents and give voters an opportunity for a change in leadership. Such a choice will be made Nov. 2 by voters in races for Dubuque City Council Ward 3 and at-large seats, where Rickey Carner II takes on Danny Sprank and Michaela Freiburger attempts to unseat Ric Jones.
But change for the sake of change isn’t necessarily a good thing. In each race, the incumbent’s firm handle on city issues outweighs the challenger’s interest in change. Jones and Sprank deserve re-election to City Council.
Jones’ council service began 16 years ago and followed 31 years in employment of the City of Dubuque Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services. After nearly a half-century of experience with city issues, Jones’ knowledge is vast and deep.
Along with that experience, Jones has grown more thoughtful in his approach. He’s not afraid to talk about votes he regrets, like the first time the council “chickened out” — his words — on moving forward with sidewalks on John F. Kennedy Road.
He’s forthcoming about challenges facing the city — like a lack of child care facilities or the labor shortage hitting police and firefighters hard following a COVID-19 hiring freeze.
Among accomplishments Jones ticks off are expanding human rights ordinances to include LBGTQ rights, walking the talk on sustainability with things like investment at the wastewater treatment plant and development of the Bee Branch Watershed flood mitigation project.
He’s still invested, listens to stakeholders and will help guide the city well in what Jones hints might be his last term.
As a challenger, Freiburger brings interesting experience as chairwoman of Dubuque County Food Policy Council, a board she co-founded in 2018 that aims to build a countywide food security system for residents. That is in addition to her two professional jobs: coordinator for Dubuque County Energy District and consultant for Northeast Iowa Small Business Development Center. She is earnest in her interest in serving Dubuque in any and all capacities.
Yet, Freiburger’s many ideas are not all well-informed. She suggests things that are outside council purview or seem too far from reality. While she contends she’s “terrified” for the safety of people walking on JFK, she opposes the proposal for sidewalks. Instead, she would like to see more amenities — such as a locally owned grocery store — added to the area.
While Freiburger’s work shows compassion for people in need, she questions council support of nonprofits such as Dubuque Dream Center and Fountain of Youth.
Ward 3, meanwhile, has been represented well by Sprank, who has served for two years since winning a special election following the resignation of Kate Larson.
Sprank has a strong feel for the issues of importance to Ward 3. He knows firsthand about problems such as neighborhood nuisance issues, rental housing challenges and poor broadband connectivity in the North End.
Yet, he’s got a good command of broader community issues, seeing the need for a West End fire station and a re-examination of downtown parking structures.
A native of Bellevue, Iowa, and a resident of Dubuque since 2005, Sprank works as a project manager and estimator for Giese Roofing Co. For him, council service has meant a commitment of 10 to 20 hours a week, including time spent talking with constituents.
The gulf of knowledge about city issues between Sprank and his opponent is wide.
Carner came into the race because he believes the proposed Central Avenue parking ramp is “a waste of money,” but his strongly held opinions have little foundation in understanding.
His heart is in the right place when he talks about creating more opportunities for kids in Ward 3 to engage. But he has little grasp of how local government works and the role that City Council members play. Starting on a board or commission would be a great place for Carner to serve the city while gaining a better understanding of government process and structure.
Incumbents Jones and Sprank each have a handle on city issues that far exceeds their opponents. What’s best for Dubuque would be keeping these two in the seats they currently hold.