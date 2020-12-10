A recent letter to the editor titled “$45 million Elk Wind Farm upgrade unethical” was a good warning about the high cost of our “rapid rush to renewables.” Witness the 20% rate increase recently granted to Alliant to finance their expanded renewable energy capacity.
Another lesser known impact will be the ecological one. Nearly every electronic device from cell phones to wind turbines and solar cells requires the use of some 70 rare earth elements. China holds the vast majority of the market, but the U.S. and other countries are scrambling to increase their supplies. These elements have to be mined, and the proposed increases in fossil fuel replacement by the Green New Deal means mining will need to increase proportionately. The extraction of these elements could rival all the damage caused by that of coal, oil and gas.
In addition, the processing of these elements has hazardous and toxic implications. Recycling these elements has yet to be developed, so the 20-30 year life span of most electrical components means this mining will be continuous.
The biggest part of the “green” new deal will be the cost to implement it, not necessarily the benefit to the environment.