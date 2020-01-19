Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. admonished, “Life’s persistent and most urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’” This quote connects deeply with me when I ponder how blessed Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is to play a role with our partners in enhancing the communities we serve where people live, work, play, and learn. Allow me to highlight some of our partnerships.
In facilitating our community members to access higher education, NICC is fortunate to partner with Loras College, University of Dubuque, Clarke University, University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Emmaus Bible College, Wartburg Theological Seminary, and Divine Word College. Together, we ease the students’ transition from one college to another and collaborate on programs and services needed by them.
NICC collaborates with the 24 K-12 school districts in our 5,000 square mile service area. We are working with the Dubuque Community School District and Western Dubuque Community School District, for example, to ensure as many students as possible are college- or career-ready upon graduation through guided pathways and success coaches. Together, we leverage our resources to offer college-level classes and work-based learning experiences to students, including internships at our businesses.
One of life’s challenges is affordable child care services. A pilot project was started last year with support from the City of Dubuque, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque (CFGD), Greater Dubuque Development Corporation (GDDC), and Steeple Square to assist single-parents during their training through the NICC Opportunity Dubuque program. Students can qualify for tuition assistance and no-cost child care services during their training. After graduation, they can also qualify for child care assistance for up to one year during employment.
Speaking of the Opportunity Dubuque program, it was created in 2012, with support from the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County, Dubuque Racing Association, CFGD, and GDDC to impart knowledge and skills to
under-employed and unemployed individuals. Since 2012, NICC has trained over 650 individuals in advanced manufacturing, health care, construction, information technology, and other fields, with a 96% employment rate.
In an effort to attract talents to our region and retain them, GDDC kicked off the inaugural Talent Dubuque: An Intern Engagement Program last June. More than 160 interns from almost 20 public and private organizations registered for the program. Designed by GDDC, sponsored by AccessDubuqueJobs.com, and implemented by the NICC Business and Community Solutions team, the program offered interns a variety of networking, learning, and engagement opportunities to deepen their connection with the Dubuque community, local young professionals, and each other. The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce also assisted by inviting the interns to their Young Professionals events.
Having a skilled workforce is essential to the growth of our businesses. Many collaborate with NICC through the Iowa Industrial New Jobs Training Program every year. This program assists businesses that are creating new jobs with new employee training. Eligible businesses may be new to Iowa, expanding their Iowa workforce, or relocating to Iowa. Our goal is to customize the training to fit the needs of individual businesses.
On Jan. 10, the Fountain of Youth moved to its new location within the building housing the United Way of the Dubuque Area Tri-States. Through education and training, NICC continues to partner with Caprice Jones, Fountain of Youth founder, in our commitment to changing the mindset that contributes to generational poverty. NICC also collaborates with the Dream Center and the Multicultural Family Center to provide educational and training opportunities to our youth.
We are the community and the community is us. Collectively, we can impact how people live, work, play, and learn in our community. NICC is very grateful to play a role in improving lives, driving business success, and enhancing community vitality with our partners.