John Richards has fought the good fight.
But sometimes, when you’ve championed a cause for your whole life, the time comes to just lay down your sword — or pen — and call it quits. Especially when you’re 96 years old.
So it is with Richards, who announced late last year that his personal quest was coming to a close. The Don Quixote of the grammar world would tilt at no more windmills. Just go ahead and use those apostrophes when you’re making a word plural — Richards won’t be there to call you out.
Journalists wept.
For nearly two decades, Richards was the proprietor of the Apostrophe Protection Society, complete with a website providing help for writers on the proper use of this often undermined punctuation.
In his announcement of the closing of the APS, Richards noted two reasons: “One is that at 96 I am cutting back on my commitments, and the second is that fewer organisations” — I forgot to tell you, he’s British — “and individuals are now caring about the correct use of the apostrophe in the English language.”
Wanh-wah. Really? This knight in shining grammar is forced to just bail on his life’s mission because we the people are just too apathetic about using language correctly? That’s depressing.
Richards went on. “We, and our many supporters worldwide, have done our best, but the ignorance and laziness present in modern times have won!”
Dang. I couldn’t help feeling like we let Richards down. I thought about it over the holidays when I got half-a-dozen Christmas cards with greetings like: Merry Christmas from the Finkelstein’s!
That usage implies one Finkelstein’s possession of something. Merry Christmas from the Finkelstein’s ... what? I would think. Dog? Baby? Roomba?
It seems people’s interest in the proper use of grammar is waning. As Richards said in his parting shot, too many people just aren’t trying to get it right. “Those who can’t be bothered will just carry on sprinkling it about where they feel it looks nice,” he said.
After Richards’ announcement, the outpouring was so significant, his website experienced a 600-fold increase in demand, causing it to crash. But while Richards will no longer be at the helm, his appointed webmaster will keep www.apostrophe.org.uk running.
There you can check out all the classic abuses, mostly on signs posted at businesses:
- “Resident’s only”
- “Open Sunday’s”
- “Thank’s for your tip’s”
Yeesh.
Before you write another Christmas card or create another sign, look to John Richards’ website for his good guidance. And offer up a word of thanks for impossible dreamers like him who fight the good fight for proper language usage.