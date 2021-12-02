There are many reasons why our Thanksgiving Day feasts and many consumer products have been costing so much lately: droughts, labor shortages and bottlenecks in both the national and international transportation industries. (Many of the ingredients for our food and other products come from overseas.) A surge in consumer demand has also contributed to the problem.
These struggles would have eased by now if Donald Trump and his minions had taken the pandemic seriously from the get-go by endorsing face coverings, encouraging vaccinations and keeping their mouths shut about hokey “cures.” Likewise, governors like Kim Reynolds could have helped by exercising more patience and reopening their states’ economies only after it was safe to do so.
Instead, COVID-19 spread like wildfire and new variants developed. Many people have been too sick, too afraid, or too burnt out to go back to work. Even as people return to their jobs, however, more time will be needed to recover from the pandemic, which could have been nipped in the bud or, at the least, become less devastating.
Sen. Joni Ernst was wrong when she blamed Democrats for cost increases in her Nov. 23 opinion column. Our economy would be better off by now if the GOP had responded responsibly to the pandemic.