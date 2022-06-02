“Restorative Justice is the future of nonviolent criminal justice.”
I was encouraged by Mr. Sam Wooden’s comments during the May 24 county attorney forum regarding the potential impact of restorative practices within the court system, as a way to address first-time offenders.
Restorative Justice has become a national movement in communities and court systems throughout the U.S. Why? Because in specific cases it is an effective alternative in holding nonviolent offenders accountable for their crimes.
It is a cost effective, impactful and valuable resource for our courts to address crime.
In the past three years, over 140 local youth who have committed a crime and were referred to the restorative program have taken responsibility and been held accountable for their crime. They have successfully repaired the harm they have done to others associated with that crime.
This systematic process has been proven to work with the adult population and has proven to be effective in addressing nonviolent crimes.
In a time where our nation is struggling with what to do to prevent violent crimes from occurring, restorative strategies and practices is a valuable proactive option in assessing and then referring those who commit crimes for appropriate services. Ultimately this practice can reduce high recidivism rates and keep our community safe.
I will remain hopeful that the selected candidate for county attorney will see the value of restorative justice and implement this practice into the court system for its future and the future of our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.