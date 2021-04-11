According to an article in the April 9 issue of the TH, Gov. Kim Reynolds has rejected a request from federal authorities to find homes for unaccompanied immigrant children that recently crossed our southern border. In her rejection to that request the Iowa governor is reported to have said “it is the president’s problem.”
The president’s American Rescue Plan benefits every state in the Union even though there was zero support from Republicans in the House and Senate in passing that legislation.
Gov. Reynolds’ response to the federal request was very disappointing.