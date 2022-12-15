I read Tim Moothart’s comments in the TH opinion piece on Dec. 11.
I like Tim, and he’s a very bright individual. But his opinion lacked common sense. It’s fine that he and others feel justified to speak out, but when their unyielding attitudes are working to impose upon my fundamental rights, I’m going to speak out, too.
I’m not going to argue statistics because finding the truth these days is almost impossible. Simply put, what does he not understand about the Second Amendment right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed? Seems pretty clear to me.
Along with millions of freedom-loving Americans, I choose to keep and bear arms for many different legal reasons. It’s amazing that Tim said “Let’s elect representatives who put the rights of people before the rights of the gun lobby.” I ain’t no gun lobby, but is he suggesting his rights supersede mine?
I don’t know why, but we have tons of gun safety laws on the books right now not being enforced. I also encourage others to make their voices heard. The anti-gun crowd can keep going forward all they want, but we will also move forward to protect the Constitution and all the rights patriots have fought for and died to preserve, ever since our founding as a free republic. God bless America!
