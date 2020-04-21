For many people during this COVID-19 crisis, “social distancing,” “isolation,” even “quarantining” oneself from the world, has caused a great deal of anxiousness. Yet, back in the ’50s, it was often the norm living on the farm!
While on the acreage, I learned to be resourceful, to rely on my own ingenuity to get me through the day, rather than being dependent on adults or the entertainment industry to keep my thoughts busy. Also, since work was never, ever done, I simply moved from one project to another, never getting bored.
Even nowadays, I’ll either do yard work, read or go on long walks out in nature, with God always by my side. (All the while, I definitely didn’t want the government meddling in my affairs.)
The only thing is, we’ve now come full circle! After all, kids today can’t stand being away from their friends! Meanwhile, as parents we’re not teaching our kids to be resourceful, to keep busy and entertain themselves without adult intervention or relying on the television or computer games.
Let’s also not forget, we now want the government to step in and take over our lives — oh, please save us! Likewise, tell us what to do, rather than having to assume any of the ownership ourselves.
No, there’s lots that can be done to help readers get over their cabin fever — we just have to change how we’ve been doing things. (Besides, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel — this one too.)