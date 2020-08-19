Having had an avid interest in history and politics for my 70 plus years, I think it’s time to speak up. I’ve put this off since the major voting mistake I made back in November of 2008 and now feel it’s time to send out a few words to the “wise,” uninformed, blinders-on voters and hopefully patriotic citizens of the United States. Be very careful what you wish/vote for. Obama almost crashed this economy, our national stature in the world, and rebuilding of our military. Thank goodness for President Trump coming to the rescue. The virus is not his blame, nor the deterioration of urban centers and the increase of violence.
I’ll keep this very short for food for thought ... here’s the scenario for next year ... keep in mind I’m a registered Democrat (moderate); if Joe Biden is elected, he most likely, because of age, will not be able to serve more than one term. Suppose he does get elected on Nov. 3, the behind-the-scenes puppeteers have Joe just where they want him. After inauguration in January 2021, the House of Representatives, now in control of the Democratic Party, will impose the 25th Amendment and declare President Joe Biden mentally unfit to serve as U.S. president! Is this the future you want for yourself and your children’s children, a life of at best socialism? Being a moderate Democrat, I recommend that the party amend a name change to The Demoncratic Party; yes the demons hiding in the woods.