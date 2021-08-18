As my mother would say, “We’re in a mell of a hess.” This could have been prevented. COVID-19 with the assistance of the delta variant is challenging us. We have the ability to combat it. Scientists provided us with a roadmap to get out of it. The keys being to wash your hands, socially distance, get your shot and mask up!
Gov. Kim Reynolds is a powerful woman. Her opponent, COVID-19 enhanced with the delta variant, is more powerful. We have learned that wearing masks assists in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Governor Reynolds has chosen not to allow the school districts to make the decision whether their students and staff should wear masks. Each district knows what is appropriate for them.
Iowa school districts need to be allowed to make their own decisions whether to have students and teachers all masked. Our children’s lives were threatened when she signed the law. Gov. Reynolds made a poor decision and needs to make it right. Keep our children safe.
Contact Gov. Reynolds and tell her to let school districts decide whether to wear masks. Those represented by Democratic legislators should remind them that Democrats believed school districts should have that right. They said it with their vote against the bill. Republican members of the Legislature wrote the bill and the governor signed it.