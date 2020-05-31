As we aggressively battle the acute impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chronicity of cancer quietly rages on in the background.
The oldest description of cancer dates back to an Egyptian textbook on trauma surgery written in 3000 BC, which said about the disease, “there is no treatment.” Around 400 BC, the famous Greek physician Hippocrates, first used the term carcinoma, to describe ulcer- and non-ulcer-forming tumors. Needless to say, cancer has been around for a very, very long time.
Ancient Egyptians blamed cancer on the gods. Today, thanks to Nobel prize-winning research and the life’s work of many dedicated physicians, clinicians, scientists across disciplines, and people affected by cancer, we understand a great deal about the causes, treatments and prevention of the more than 100 types of cancer that plague us.
Despite the progress, cancer statistics continue to stagger. The second leading cause of mortality, one in every four deaths is due to cancer and one in every three of us will receive a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime. While treatments are more successful than ever, the number of cancer cases is expected to continue to rise, due especially to the increase in conditions contributing to cancer (like obesity), the aging of our society (older folks are more likely to receive a cancer diagnosis), and the fact that many of us are living with or experiencing more than one bout with cancer.
MercyOne has been caring for patients and families dealing with cancer for as long as we have been serving the tri-states (141 years). On Monday, June 1, we will begin a new chapter in cancer care when we open the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center, advancing our mission to transform the health of our communities by providing integrated, well-coordinated and state-of-the-art cancer care to patients and families, with all modalities, medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgery and the compassionate care of the entire multidisciplinary team working together with patients under one roof.
The MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center is the culmination of years of planning, fueled by a passionate commitment to deliver on our promise and obligation to set the standard in providing the best and most personalized care and service. Opening the center is the first step in our vision to enhance and expand cancer services for the region for years to come.
Cancer is personal. When we hear the word, we think about those who have been affected, or how we might react if we got the news ourselves. We wear ribbons of different colors to commemorate the cancers we and our loved ones have battled. The MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center was designed with input from people who have received cancer care and know what’s important. They have helped shape the experience our patients will have, with the Mississippi River as the backdrop for holistic care.
As we begin this new era, we are enormously grateful for the support of so many who have helped to pave the way. Like Louann Mottet, MercyOne’s longtime leader of oncology services, who began this journey with us but succumbed to cancer herself this past spring. The beam inside the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center, inscribed with the names of thousands of loved ones during an emotional event we held last year, is our symbol of hope for the future, our inspiration and reminder of why we serve.
With a pandemic of epic proportions upon us, we will delay public tours of the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center until it is safe. In the meantime, we want to thank the community for encouragement and support along this journey. Cancer will be with us for the foreseeable future, and we look forward to exceeding the expectations of patients and families affected by cancer for years to come.