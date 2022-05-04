Next week is National Small Business Week, providing us an opportunity to celebrate the resilience and entrepreneurship of small business owners, the 31 million small businesses nationwide — including more than 250,000 here in Iowa — and the 60 million people they employ. But it also serves to underscore the significant challenges small business owners are facing here and across the country.
Inflationary pressures are hurting our bottom lines and hobbling our efforts to hire and retain workers in a highly competitive job market, with rising energy prices layering on an additional financial burden for so many of us. In fact, data from a new Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Voices survey shows that 91% of small business owners like me say these pressures are adversely affecting our businesses.
We know there’s no magic wand that will wave away these issues overnight. But I ask that you continue to support Iowa small businesses, which employ more than 650,000 workers and are essential to helping our communities thrive. Please join Iowa small business owners in encouraging Congress to take steps to modernize the Small Business Administration’s programs so we can continue serving you, our neighbors, while competing with larger companies in today’s challenging economy.
Let’s make sure that this time next year, we’ll really have something to celebrate.