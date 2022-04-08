Though they will have their work cut out for them to achieve the goal they set, the folks at Greater Dubuque Development Corp. are up to the task.
Unveiled last week was the development group’s goal of significantly increasing the area’s workforce over the next five years. There’s likely not a business in the area that doesn’t recognize the need for such an effort. That’s why GDDC has its sights for 2027 laser-focused on workforce, with a goal of pushing Dubuque County’s total to more than 64,000 people. Sitting today at 59,900, that might seem like a lofty goal. But GDDC President and CEO Rick Dickinson and his team have proven they have the ability to set and reach stretch goals in the community.
Just look at the past five years.
In 2017, when median household income in the county was $56,000, GDDC set a five-year-goal to increase it to more than $60,000. Today, it stands at more than $63,000. GDDC’s five-year goal of boosting the population to 100,000 by December 2022 isn’t far off the pace at 99,266. The goal to encourage and facilitate $800 million in new residential and commercial construction was blown out, hitting more than $986 million over the past five years.
When GDDC gets behind a goal to move the metro area forward, momentum follows. Congratulations to Dickinson and his team for propelling Dubuque County forward and continuing to challenge the community to even bigger things. The greater Dubuque area continues to thrive with great partnerships like GDDC.
If you’ve been meaning to donate to a local food bank, now would be a good time to do so. The need is ever increasing.
For about two years, Iowans who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits have received increased funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of April 1, those expanded benefits ended across the state, and local food pantries are scurrying to fill the void.
The change comes at a time when people are being hit hard by inflation and the high price of gasoline. Filling up a grocery cart or a vehicle costs significantly more than it did a year ago, and low-income folks will be looking to food pantries to fill the void. When similar benefits ended in Nebraska in August, food banks in the state saw a 21% initial increase in visitors.
In total, the state will decrease payments going out to Iowans in need by $27 million. That means Iowans using SNAP will get $27 million less in food from that benefit and might need to find help elsewhere.
That’s a void it takes a community to fill.
Consider a gift to St. Stephen’s Food Bank, 3145 Cedar Crest Ridge, or another food pantry. Monetary contributions are particularly valuable as food pantries can purchase products through their networks at a much lower price than a typical consumer can at the grocery store. For those who want to donate items, personal hygiene products are a good option, as pantries cannot purchase these items at the same bulk rates as food.
You have to appreciate the way the folks of Holy Cross, Iowa, handle community business. That’s evident in the recently completed community center in the basement of City Hall.
When City Hall was built a decade ago, community leaders saw the potential need for a community center down the road. Rather than borrow the money for the project, city leaders decided to approach it the way an individual might — by saving up for it. So, the city began slowly accumulating money, budgeting $10,000 every year for the past 12 years until there was enough to complete the project. Key features that officials wanted were a wheelchair lift to make the room handicapped-accessible, stamped flooring to keep it preserved in the event of flooding and multiple electrical outlets on different circuits to allow for large roasters and slow cookers without blowing circuit breakers.
Now, the room is ready, can hold up to 90 people and can be rented for $100.
The Holy Cross approach is a breath of fresh air in terms of city spending. Nice work getting the project the community needed completed without taking on city debt.