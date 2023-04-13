Guns kill more people than knives or fists, poison or gagging. It seems foolish to review.
Yet across time, the issue has translated into philosophy, that because guns are more powerful tools of killing, they should be controlled, or restricted in use, or banned completely. We debate. OK to allow knives, yet it’s the numbers story — guns kill more so they’re the singular, focused problem.
Does it appear that people really are the problem? Is it that the argument that people do the killing is moot. Have always been killers, always will be. Society claims, “Let’s try to diminish the murders. Go after the guns, that’s the ticket.”
Maybe that ticket rides to nowhere. Maybe it is the mental health of society that matters. Maybe as far back as President Kennedy’s community mental health initiative, the topic of societal mental health, violence and community peace, has simply been allowed to take the back seat on this bus ride. Maybe, in this long ride we have taken with guns at our side, it is really not the guns.
Every news agency, each and every source that reports a serial killing unanimously and unfailingly, attends to the mental health of the shooter. Stares us in the face, looks at the origin and clarifies the madness. It is madness.
And, every coffee pot conversation, at workplaces and homes, calls attention to the madness. “He had to be crazy!” or “She was nuts, we know that!”
If we as a country were founded with the knowledge that defense is important, and we have the right to a gun, know that guns are not problematic but in the hands of a killer, a person intent on mindless violence, how has gun ownership grown into a discussion about restriction and control? Is this not the wrong question? Is not the face of this dialogue the user of the gun rather than the gun?
Statistics show so many correlations between murder and guns, violence and guns, that the measures appear to summarize only the consequence of guns; results not meant by weapons manufacturers or the 99.9% of owners who are neither culpable nor accountable for the violence unhinged by madmen with guns.
Guns do what they’re meant to do, searing across an air space, hitting a target, following the laws Newton established. The statistics seem to be missing the citizenry that employs a gun, without homicidal result, without community destruction. The number of hay bales slung with targets, the limestone bluff walls disfigured by bullets, the dirt hillocks punctuated by a rifleman’s certain aim.
No living soul believes that guns are animated characters with consequential death their goal. It is the user who is responsible. In mental health, responsibility is key. Confronting mental health, being responsible with the topic, matters. A healthy society addresses the people behind the killings, not the weapons.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
