Iowa public health officials and a spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds have offered differing, conflicting and incomplete explanations as to how the state is calculating 14-day positivity rates for COVID-19.
After repeated requests for information about how the state is arriving at the percentages posted on its website, state officials responded to the Telegraph Herald, resulting in stories on Wednesday and Friday. But the answers they gave didn’t bring much clarity.
The TH has for months tracked and reported the number of positive cases and tests completed for Dubuque County and neighboring counties, based on the state’s website. When the state changed its site on May 19 to begin updating in real time instead of once per day, the TH began reporting those numbers twice per day, at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have daily benchmarks to compare. At the outset, the state confirmed that the test number being reported was in reference to test results in, as opposed to tests given.
Therefore, it became clear that by dividing the number of new daily positives by the number of new daily test results, that would provide a positivity percentage that could be telling over time. For instance, in late June, the overall county positivity rate was about 5.5%. Today, it is about 8.2%.
That rate became even more significant when the state announced in late July that the 14-day positivity rate would be one of the criteria used to determine when schools might need to close. Immediately, the TH began to report a 14-day positivity rate, as did the state.
Only the numbers didn’t match up, and the state-provided percentages were significantly lower. School district officials and readers alike were confused by this.
When a TH reporter sought an explanation from the Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman, the answer from Amy McCoy was that the state-issued 14-day positivity rates were derived by adding up the “daily percentage of individuals positive” for each day over the course of two weeks and dividing that total by 14.
After the TH reporting of that method began to raise mathematicians’ eyebrows, a spokesman from the governor’s office gave a different answer on Thursday.
Pat Garrett reframed the state’s method for calculating such rates as the sum total of positive cases from 14 days divided by the sum total of total individuals tested over those 14 days.
But since that lined up with the TH’s methodology — and many others, when asked to calculate a 12-week average — why did discrepancies remain?
To that, Garrett had this to say, “It doesn’t make sense for school districts and, frankly, newspapers to constantly calculate something and expect to get the exact same result as our website.”
Well. We beg to differ.
During a recent two-week stretch analyzed by the TH, 76 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County reported on the state website were not factored into the state’s 14-day positivity analysis. It still is unclear why, but the result was undeniable — a much-lower positivity rate.
This isn’t advanced calculus. If there are other factors at play, it could be that either the number of new positive cases reported by the state daily or the number of new test results reported by the state daily isn’t accurate.
That is something the citizens of Iowa clearly want and need to know. The state’s elaborate website is clearly meant to be transparent about public health information, but its value is diminished if the accuracy of the daily numbers is in question.
The state could take a lesson from math teachers across the state, many of whom are looking at this state website to assess their own risk in going back to the classroom. As those teachers instruct their students, the state must “show its work.”
Citizens, school districts and, yes, even newspapers have a right to understand how state officials are calculating this critical number, especially because it serves as a bellwether of the risk to schoolchildren and their teachers.
During this public health crisis, an accurate explanation of the numbers is essential, and Iowans should continue to demand that from state officials.