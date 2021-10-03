I am not sure what I expected our country to look like in 2021, but I certainly did not expect it to be so fractured and so bogged down in hate. My oldest son was a year old when our country experienced the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. The wave of patriotism following that day gave me hope for the America that my kids would inherit.
Fast forward 20 years, and that hope has been replaced by fear. I fear that our country and society have become so polarized on every issue that this country might not survive. In 2021, America is divided on a multitude of issues, and most of our society is determined to expand that divide rather than close the gap. My fear is that we have created technology and social media platforms that not only created this divide but continue to drive a wedge into our society. These concerns are a driving force behind this year’s theme of National Newspaper Week — THE Community Forum, newspapers as the foundation of our communities. Let me first explain the problem we must solve and then offer a solution to looking to elevate an enlightened democracy.
Our country has become polarized on every issue because of the information that we consume every day. We have completely lost our ability to see another point of view. There is no longer room in our society for difference of opinion, debate, disagreement or dissent. Any division in thought is met with anger, hatred and vile comments. These actions are in complete violation of the concepts that created America.
Our county was founded on the ideals of freedom, tolerance and acceptance where all were created equal with fundamental rights. These ideals have not always applied to everyone, but the beauty of our country is that it should continue to evolve. America is a concept, a target for which we are striving. Unfortunately, it feels like we are as far away from the target as we have ever been.
In June 1980, Ted Turner launched CNN, the first 24-hour news network. In 1989, CNBC was launched, followed by MSNBC and Fox News in 1996 and others. What started as a single network reporting the news has become Entertainment TV Programming with multiple networks now fighting for viewers, ratings and advertising dollars. All these networks decided to appeal to a viewer with certain political leanings. They cater to their audience, and over time, their programming has become extraordinarily little about reporting the news as it happened, and all about commenting from their point of view and feeding their viewers what they want to see and hear. They feed us the information that they want us to have, and most of us are unaware that we are consuming propaganda rather than facts.
In 2006, Facebook and Twitter launched, creating the social media trend. There are now 3 billion Facebook users worldwide. Twitter has 200 million users. Now with a simple swipe on your mobile device, you can connect with anyone, or any group, anywhere in the world.
Unfortunately, this technology is being used to further the divide among the American public. These social networks work on algorithms designed to show you things in which you are interested. Many groups (corporations, political parties, movements and even foreign countries) are exploiting all these platforms to divide us.
Whether the subject is politics, masks, vaccines, city, state or even neighborhood issues, people are treating each other in the most vile way possible. There is no discussion or civil discord, just polarized thought on right and wrong.
You have all heard the expression, “you are what you eat.” We are allowing our minds to consume these ideas of hatred and polarization. We need to get back to having civil discussion and treating each other with respect. To do this, we must regulate our media intake. The ideological echo chamber of “news” entertainment and social media around is constantly fighting against this concept.
After starting with ourselves, we need a new community forum for news, entertainment and connection with our community. Walter Cronkite was beloved by millions. Every night, he told you what had happened that day. He did not give you his opinion, he gave you facts. You need the facts about what is going on in your community, and the only place to get that information is your local newspaper. Your local newspaper is embedded in the community. Local news has a much bigger impact in your day-to-day life than national/regional news. City Council, zoning, school board, local elections all have profound effect on your daily life.
Engage with your local newspaper in making your community a better place. Attend town halls and community events. Help hold your local elected officials accountable.
Local newspapers were the original community forum, disseminating essential information, holding government accountable and engaging the community in civil discourse.
Each of us has a part to play in fixing our society, a civic duty. We can ignite a wave of change in our country, but it must start local. Our government and leaders reflect our society’s values. If we want our government and leaders to change, we must change. This change starts with your community forum. Subscribe to your local newspaper today, in print or online. Support local journalism, engage in activities that build up your communities.