With the Dubuque rental market becoming increasingly unaffordable for low-income earners along with the problem of homelessness, the city government has the responsibility to solve these problems.
Salt Lake City, Utah, learned that while it cost $20,000 per person, per year to leave the homeless on the streets, taxpayers saved $8,000 per person when they were moved into the new apartments.
Another project is the city of Vienna, where three in five residents live in housing built, owned, or managed by the municipal government. This housing provides not just for the poor or working class, but serves the middle class as well.
How could Dubuque fund such an ambitious program?
For starters, the federal low-income housing tax credit paid for 90% of the construction in Utah — these tax credits are for banks and other financial firms that agree to front the capital to build the new apartments.
Once people have been moved into their new apartments, the costs of rent and building maintenance are covered by Section 8 vouchers, which the Department of Housing and Urban Development already provides to low-income individuals and families unable to pay fair-market rent. The remaining costs are provided by charitable organizations, like Habitat for Humanity, along with local/state tax dollars.
Dubuquers are used to state parks, fire department, police department, public schools, public-utility companies — they are used to public ownership of essential services, and they should think of housing in the same way.