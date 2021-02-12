On Friday, Jan. 29, I learned that Gov. Kim Reynolds had signed a resolution into law requiring all students to go back to school five days a week, or go to completely-online instruction, as of Feb. 15.
I myself am a sophomore at Dubuque Senior High School. Through the hybrid education model the DCSD has adopted, I attend in-person classes two-three days a week. I miss seeing some of my best friends that are not “B day” students as I am, but I value the ability to interact with teachers, while at the same time limiting my exposure to the novel coronavirus.
This virus is not going away, not yet. The vaccine is not widely available, and numbers of positive cases increase frequently. I simply ask Governor Reynolds why she feels now is the time to send kids back to school five days a week. I find it difficult to understand an elected official signing an action that would put their constituents at risk of illness.
Above all, I worry for the teachers, who are perhaps the greatest public servants at all, and who do not have a choice on which days they come to work. I worry for all those who have family members with pre-existing health conditions. I worry for the delay this action will cause in ending this detrimental virus.
I simply do not believe this is the right thing to do. I want the best education, but I want to stay safe in the process.