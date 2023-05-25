“When you have your health, you have everything. When you do not have your health, nothing else matters at all.” — Augusten Burroughs, American writer/author

That quote surely hits homes with many of us. Often, when someone talks about his/her “health,” he/she is referring to physical health. Maybe it’s a short-term illness like the flu or recovering from a minor procedure. Maybe it’s the big stuff, like a major surgery or a chronic illness. When we don’t feel well, the rest of our daily lives can seem insignificant.

Recommended for you

Mae Hingtgen, of Dubuque, is the CEO of a nine-county region called The MentalHealth/Disabilities Services of the East Central Region, which funds a wide variety of services for comprehensive brain health and disability services to individuals in eastern Iowa.

Tags