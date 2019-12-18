Rubin: Trump’s most dangerous behavior on Ukraine not among impeachment articles

Gilligan: When you learn something new -- then see it everywhere

Tampa Bay Times: It’s not us vs. them, AG Barr

Goldberg: It’s a mistake for Democrats to rush impeachment process

Page: 50 years later, easier to see how Black Panther raid changed racial politics

Letter: Smoking bigger concern than signage at casinos

Jones: 2020 election as much about preserving judiciary

Tucker: 'R' is for 'Republican,' but also for 'Russian'

Goldberg: Nostalgia the ace up Biden’s sleeve

Our opinion: Word of thanks to Tom Barton

Leubsdorf: Pelosi right to be cautious of impeachment -- and to proceed

Letter: Highway of horrors or picturesque pathway?

Cyr: Is there a chance for Bloomberg?

Our opinion: Voting access for felons should be simpler

Letter: Standard time, not DLS, should be the norm

Hanson: 'Coup' concerns suddenly don't seem so far-fetched

Isenhart: Get flowing right way on water quality

Rubin: Why U.S.-China tensions over future of Taiwan could rise

Our opinion: Iowa must do better on reporting immunization rates