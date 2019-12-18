News coverage has been shining a spotlight on Illinois’ reckless spending and fiscal house of cards for years.
And things didn’t get any better in 2019. Unfunded liabilities hit $137.3 billion in this fiscal year, about half a billion more than the state Commission on Government Forecasting and Accounting thought it would be six months ago. More than half of the liability is the teachers retirement fund, one of five state pension systems that have been woefully underfunded.
What’s worse than a state government in fiscal shambles? A state government in fiscal shambles that isn’t making it easy for citizens to check up on its spending.
The watchdog group Truth in Accounting issued a report last week ranking Illinois among the least fiscally-transparent states in the nation.
A string of problematic fiscal reporting (and lack thereof) contributed to Illinois’ ranking as the ninth-worst state for fiscal transparency.
Some of the factors were:
1) The state didn’t deliver its annual financial statements until more than a year after the fiscal year ended;
2) Unlike most states, Illinois doesn’t have an external auditor review the state’s accounting;
3) Watchdogs note the misleading and confusing information on state reports creates an inflated financial picture for the state.
By comparison, consider where Iowa stands. Iowa has $9.3 billion to pay $8.5 billion in bills. That leaves a $776.8 million surplus.
Wisconsin has $12.4 billion available to pay $19.1 worth of bills, so it has a $6.7 billion shortfall.
Not a pretty picture for citizens of the Badger state, right? But you can bet they won’t be looking to move south to find relief.
Illinois has $28.9 billion available to pay a whopping $252.8 billion in bills. Its shortfall is $223.9 billion, which breaks down to $52,600 per taxpayer. That’s enough to earn a grade of “F” from Truth in Accounting.
Has this financial crisis caused a change in business as usual in Illinois politics? Not at all.
Last month, lawmakers voted in bipartisan fashion to improve pension benefits for police and firefighters in downstate Illinois — and there was no cost analysis done. Lawmakers believed the change was necessary, though there’s little evidence to support that. The governor is expected to sign the bill that will add $15-20 million to the state’s towering pension debt.
The movement is heading the wrong direction.
As it continues to rack up debt, Illinois is paying full health benefits for thousands of state retirees. Fully subsidized benefits could cost $200,000 to $500,000 per retiree.
It’s time Illinois politicians began living in the real world and moving toward a sustainable path. The financial damage has been done in a bipartisan fashion and must be resolved with support on both sides of the aisle. Most importantly, Illinois taxpayers deserve to know how and why public dollars are being spent.