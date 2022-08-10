Most technological breakthroughs were at first viewed with some magical, mysterious and rosy optimism and hope. They would solve problems and raise the quality of life for everyone. This was the case with vaccination, electricity, microbial discoveries, X-rays, etc.

In the 1930s, when television was demonstrated in New York, it was sold as a device for bringing education and culture into the living room of every American home. One can easily imagine cynics saying that murder and mayhem and never ending celebrity and sports coverage became the reality. And yes, atomic research and nuclear power were also touted at first as being useful for peaceful benefits, but Chernobyl, Three Mile Island and Fukushima, etc. thoroughly demolished the original optimism.

Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.

