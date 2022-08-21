In a city as old as Dubuque, older buildings sometimes must come down to make way for what’s next.
The demolition of historic buildings is controversial in Dubuque. The city has built a reputation on taking care of its historic architecture and restoring those with good bones to new life. That is why the existing process, which sends demolition requests to the Historic Preservation Commission, was established.
But not every old building is historic. And sometimes removing buildings is necessary for growth and progress.
This past week’s vote by the Historic Preservation Commission might be an instance where erring on the side of preservation is the wrong call.
The commission on Thursday unanimously denied a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., which has been in Dubuque since the early 1900s. Cottingham & Butler Chairperson John Butler signed a letter of intent on his company’s behalf last month to purchase the property to build a day care, subject to determining whether the building could be demolished. The center is owned by Joliet Building Corp., which is made up of members of the Knights of Columbus Council 510.
Even though the building is not on the National Register of Historic Places, nor is it included in a National Register Historic District, the commission voted to reject the plan for demolition because of its potential historical significance.
That’s a stretch.
The orphan building has vacant space around it. While the facade has a cool look to it, it has changed over time, is not original to the building and bears no resemblance to the plain red brick covering the other three sides of the building.
Additionally, the Knights of Columbus are trying to sell the building. That makes it tough to make the case that it is some kind of sacred place to the KCs. And so far, no one else has stepped up to purchase it.
Meanwhile, we have one of the community’s most esteemed leaders in business and philanthropy, John Butler — who has funded numerous local historic preservation projects — who wants to use the location to build a day care center.
This comes at a time when local government, business, economic development and social services leaders are all lamenting the great need for day care in the community.
Eighteen years ago this month, Dubuque was faced with a similar decision as it sought to find a place to build Prescott School. In the end, the decision came down to the fact that the value of some older buildings that would be demolished did not outweigh the need for a new downtown school. Just because buildings are old does not necessarily mean they have historical significance, city officials reasoned at the time.
Public officials, local businesses and citizens take pride in having long taken care of the city’s historic buildings. During the past few decades in particular, the community has seen incredible restoration projects and painstaking renovations that have added to the beauty, the flavor and the architectural flair of the local landscape. Members of the Historic Preservation Commission have been diligent gatekeepers in holding the city accountable and establishing a rigorous process before any historic building is demolished.
That’s a critical role, and that board’s input must be part of the conversation. But not every old building has historic value. Preservation should not be the fate of every building.
One way or another, the city should support this project.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.