In a city as old as Dubuque, older buildings sometimes must come down to make way for what’s next.

The demolition of historic buildings is controversial in Dubuque. The city has built a reputation on taking care of its historic architecture and restoring those with good bones to new life. That is why the existing process, which sends demolition requests to the Historic Preservation Commission, was established.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.