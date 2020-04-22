This 50th anniversary of the very first Earth Day dawns in the United States on an April 22nd that looks different than the 50 previous Earth Days.
Like everything in our world right now, this moment is made unique by the global pandemic that has shut down the country in never-before-seen ways.
That creates an interesting lens through which to view Earth Day.
On this day set aside to look at both public and private sector policies and behaviors that impact our environment, this year those conversations have a new clarity. If there are doubts about the wear and tear American lifestyles have on our planet, these are interesting days to look around and to read about what’s happening in other regions of our country.
The air and water is literally cleaner. Air pollution fell 30% in March. Residents of Los Angeles are seeing the sunny California sky in a new way — without the smog. It isn’t just a U.S. phenomenon. In Italy, China and other parts of the world, closed factories and fewer cars led to a clearing of the haze by as much as 40% less pollution.
It isn’t just the air. The waterways of Venice are visibly clearer and teeming with fish, thanks to the drop in tourist boat traffic. Wildlife of all sorts is feeling its oats with so many fewer humans around. From coyotes in San Francisco to deer not far from the White House to peacocks strutting through streets in Wales, we can glimpse what a world with less human activity might look like.
We know, too, that this is temporary. As soon as people are
allowed to and comfortable enough, the country will rev to life again. And the Los Angeles sky will dim once again.
The lessons to be taken from COVID-19 aren’t all about public health and disaster preparedness. There’s also a reminder here that human behavior can be altered, and it can make a difference.
After all, we know why our skies are polluted. Combustion engines burning fossil fuel are the main culprits. Perhaps having the wholly unique opportunity to glimpse what a dramatic decline in those pollutants would look like will motivate action. We know what would help: renewable energy — something Iowa’s representatives bang the drum for in Washington all the time. Clean energy standards. More incentives for electric vehicles.
There’s something else that might leverage momentum for change: In this time of pandemic, as people seclude themselves and stay away from others and have time on their hands, we have an opportunity to appreciate nature.
Whether it’s taking a hike at some of the beautiful parkland in our area, or just watching the trees begin to bud in your own backyard, nature is a marvel. Here in this region, we can watch the world awaken as springtime brings new life and the daffodils practically grow before our eyes.
Now is a time when we are learning to appreciate anew things we once took for granted. This Earth Day, let’s make caring for our environment one of those things. Let’s remember that we can drive less and walk more. The next time you walk around your neighborhood or a park, pick up some litter and leave it cleaner than you found it. May the view of our environment this Earth Day — a cleaner, healthier view — be incentive to work for real change.