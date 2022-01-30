According to the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship, “The number of businesses in our minority communities continues to grow, adding to our competitive advantage. Over the past 10 years, minority business enterprises accounted for more than 50% of the 2 million new businesses started in the United States, and they created 4.7 million jobs.”
On Jan. 19, Northeast Iowa Community College hosted the first social gathering of the members and friends of the Collective Small Business Alliance of Dubuque at our Town Clock Business Center. Boaz Bbq’s former owner, Don Edwards, cooked a wonderful meal for all attendees and Dale Campbell, CEO and Founder of Positive Productions Plus, provided the music and broadcast the event live via YouTube and Facebook.
The 2021 TH First Citizen Award recipient, Ernest Jackson, owner of Ernest Jackson Painting, led one discussion and shared the “rhythms and routines” in operating his business, along with its concept and calculation of profit margin.
With the leadership of the Alliance’s Board of Directors, partners involved in organizing the event included the NICC Small Business Development Center, Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, Dubuque Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, Community Engagement of the Dubuque Human Rights Department, and Economic Development.
Dale Campbell was the driving force for making the event a reality. He believes in the synergy of minority-owned businesses coming together to address challenges and embrace opportunities. With 30 years of experience, he understands the challenges faced by minority-owned businesses, especially during the pandemic.
A national poll conducted by Small Business Majority last year highlighted ongoing challenges that minority small-business owners are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example:
- About 32% of minority-owned businesses have had to cut employee hours, and 24% have temporarily closed their doors. Of those who laid off staff at the height of the downturn, 60% have not restored their staffing to pre-pandemic levels.
- 18% of Black and Latino business owners say they are likely to permanently close their business, compared to 14% of White small-business owners.
- Small minority- and women-owned businesses reported that applying for federal relief programs has been incredibly complicated when navigating funding programs.
- Of those who applied for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), 57% said the application process was difficult, and only 33% received the full amount of the loan they requested. Minority-owned businesses were less likely to receive the full amount requested.
The survey shows the ongoing disproportionate impact of the pandemic on small businesses owned by people of color who already face barriers, such as access to financing and business resources. That is why the Alliance’s goal is bringing minority business owners together to learn and build a better future. As Henry Ford said, “Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.”
Through the Alliance and partners, Dale Campbell is passionate and hopeful in building an ecosystem of support and empowering each other to build dreams, connect, grow and make an impact in our community.
The Alliance’s website is https://collectivesmallbizalliance.com/, with Erica Brewer, an alumna of NICC, serving as president of the board of directors. Erica is owner of Belle Allure Minkz & Boutique LLC, and her business received the Community’s Choice “Best Black Business 2021.”
After a successful first event, the Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center looks forward to hosting the next gathering of the Alliance on Feb. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. Future topics might include business planning, marketing, workforce recruitment and upskilling, financing, and growing customer base.