When Cleotha Abston was apprehended for the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher, a young mother of two, he had already spent 20 years in prison for a string of horrendous crimes he had committed as a teenager.
When taken before a Memphis judge, this violent man, who was charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering, was offered bail. In addition, at the time his bail was set, police knew that Eliza Fletcher had almost certainly been murdered by Abston. This Memphis judge, without apology or explanation, decided that if this violent man could come up with $50,000 in cash, it was fine to release him from jail into society. Really? What happened to common sense?
Our founding fathers thought that the issue of reasonable bail was so important that they included a guarantee in the Eighth Amendment: Excessive bail shall not be required. They thought that defendants should always to be treated as if they were innocent until they were proven guilty, and therefore, should be treated just like any other member of society. This thinking is clearly outdated and needs to be revised.
I would like to propose an alternative to this edict: We should no longer treat defendants as if they are innocent until proven guilty. Instead, defendants should be treated as if they MIGHT be innocent, not that they ARE innocent. To be honest, the vast majority of Americans only pretend that defendants are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. How can you watch a video of an individual sticking a gun in an elderly man’s face and act as if he is innocent until a jury convicts him? How can you read about a young woman’s rape and murder and pretend that the crime scene DNA that points to a particular individual doesn’t mean he is almost certainly guilty?
It is with sadness and disappointment that I feel I must point out to many of my fellow Democrats, that the way some of them are approaching bail reform is not only naive and dangerous, but is also counterproductive. The Eighth Amendment is a very subjective statute. We can be true to this constitutional directive and still keep society safe. We can set a fair bail for nonviolent criminals to ensure that they return for hearings and court dates, and at the same time we can and must put violent criminals in prison until the criminal justice system has run its course. There are currently thousands of people accused of violent crimes who are in society continuing to prey on the vulnerable.
I know many Democrats would not be enthusiastic about forcing some criminals to sit in prison until their trial because many of the people being arrested are poor, and a disproportionate number are minorities. As troubling as this is, it should not influence our thinking as we try to find a way to protect society from violent criminals — especially because most of the victims of urban and suburban criminal violence are poor and/or minorities.
If you need further convincing that our criteria for granting bail is misguided, look at the following case: Texas residents Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack were arrested on Aug. 28 in connection with the shooting death of an off-duty police officer. At the time, the two suspects were out on bond after being charged in two other unrelated murders. If you think that is outrageous, after being charged with the subsequent murder of the young police officer, both men were offered bail again! To be fair, their bond was set at $2 million, but setting bail of any amount in this situation is absurd. Something is very, very wrong with our criminal justice system.
It is, of course, unfair to imprison defendants and then force them to wait months or years for their trial, but we have to remember that the only obstacle that is keeping us from dramatically reducing the time between an arrest and a trial is the will to put the needed resources into our criminal justice system.
Taylor and Womack, unfortunately, are just the tip of the iceberg. We currently have thousands of people who have been charged with violent crimes who are out on bail — accused murderers, rapists, armed robbers and people accused of serious domestic violence. They are out and living in our neighborhoods. They shouldn’t be.
Zaccaro is a former teacher and the author of 14 nonfiction books. His most recent book is “Police Reform: Moving From Slogans to Solutions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.