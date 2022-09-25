When Cleotha Abston was apprehended for the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher, a young mother of two, he had already spent 20 years in prison for a string of horrendous crimes he had committed as a teenager.

When taken before a Memphis judge, this violent man, who was charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering, was offered bail. In addition, at the time his bail was set, police knew that Eliza Fletcher had almost certainly been murdered by Abston. This Memphis judge, without apology or explanation, decided that if this violent man could come up with $50,000 in cash, it was fine to release him from jail into society. Really? What happened to common sense?

Zaccaro is a former teacher and the author of 14 nonfiction books. His most recent book is “Police Reform: Moving From Slogans to Solutions.”

