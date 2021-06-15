It’s been a long time since I worked in any other business besides the one at 801 Bluff. But I’ll bet most offices have a colleague a little like Michelle Allen.
Undoubtedly, you know the type: She’s sort of everybody’s sweetheart. She’s the one who knows what’s going on in everybody’s life, can chat with anyone and everyone, and generally makes life at work a little more sunny and cheerful.
Our newsroom is a little less cheery these days with the death of our friend and colleague Michelle.
Since 2007, Michelle worked as a news clerk, answering calls from readers, taking obituaries and birth announcements, writing up calendar listings and business briefs and verifying letters to the editor. She also decorated the office for holidays and organized the annual potluck.
The role of news clerk is one of the unsung hero roles in the newsroom. Often, it’s a news clerk who takes the angry calls when someone is upset about something in the paper. Clerks also work with funeral homes and families who have lost loved ones, handling what can be the most delicate of all the items we publish.
Michelle handled those duties masterfully, mainly because she was maybe the most empathetic person I’ve ever known. She felt deeply the pain of others. And she had endured her share of pain in her own life. But she had also experienced great joy. And there was no one more fun to tell good news to because she would be absolutely thrilled for you.
When I became managing editor in 2008, and my work life got more complicated and laden with problems to deal with, Michelle became my release valve. I could always count on her for a little departure from the stress of my regular day. She would show me the new (way too high) heels she had bought, or we’d talk about how we might change our hairstyle.
She was a soul sister for me amid days that were taxing. No new dress ever escaped her notice.
And we talked about our kids. Michelle was a doting mother and grandmother, and each year, she would have a countdown going in anticipation of her summer vacation when she would head west and visit her son and grandchildren in Oregon. That was her happy place — that and time on the river, boating with her husband, Steve, son Matty and Ashley, his wife.
Michelle grew up in Galena and loved her hometown, raising her own boys there. She knew everybody, and everybody knew her. And she told me lots of stories about the amazing girlfriends she had — I even met some of them. I’m not really sure what bunco is, but it sounds like a helluva lot of fun.
She was a hoot to hang out with in Galena. She’d introduce me to the locals and convinced me to park in what was clearly an illegal spot. (She was right, though. I never got a ticket.)
When the pandemic started, we began to have some of our newsroom staffers work from home while others stayed in the office and spread out throughout the building. Michelle stayed for a while. But as the number of COVID-19 cases rose and the risk level increased, I encouraged her to pack up her computer and start working from home. She didn’t want to go. We hugged and had a few tears the day she headed home. “I don’t want to leave you,” she told me.
She worked from home for a few months, and we kept in touch most days. Then, last summer came a devastating cancer diagnosis. While she kept up working from home as long as she could, she never again sat at her desk in the newsroom.
I remember laughing with her one time about the cheesy songs we liked when we were young. We cracked up thinking about “Billy Don’t Be a Hero” and “One Tin Soldier.” Oh, how we all will miss that infectious laugh. On the way home from visiting her the last time, I flipped on the ’70s station and heard “Seasons in the Sun” — the ultimate maudlin song. I was chuckling, until verse 3.
“Goodbye Michelle, my little one
You gave me love and helped me find the sun
And every time that I was down
You would always come around
And get my feet back on the ground.”
By then, I was singing, and laughing, and crying.
She would have been doing the same.
If you’re lucky enough to have one of those coworkers who brings joy to your office, make sure you let her (or him) know she’s appreciated. Spreading kind words would be a tribute Michelle would love.
On behalf of the Telegraph Herald and our newsroom, we offer our heartfelt condolences to Michelle’s family and all who loved her. Rest in peace, my friend.