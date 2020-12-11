The jarring choice of topics (“Double Take 12.06.20”) shined a Klieg light on the dialogue wasteland between “Left” and “Right.” Both (in very different ways) sound like cartoonish caricatures of our political parties.
We have wandered into this dark world for a few decades now where politicians and their minions are forced to choose falsely between “binary choices” that define “the Other” as the seat of evil — an “existential threat” and possibly a harbinger of Armageddon... And that it is good and “necessary” to send them billions of dollars to “make sure the Evil One” does not win.
In saner times, this disease would have been condemned. We trusted and respected each other. There were few issues where either side had it completely right and we knew it. Joe Biden has a Herculean challenge to find points of agreement binding our warring body politic together. To succeed he will offend the dreams of both Right and Left.
Climate examples: California wildfires are due to climate change AND decades of misguided forest management policies. Not all renewable energy applications are good over the long term. We need farmland for food. Fracking creates “clean energy.” But it is only cheap because the developers are selling products at a loss. There are hundreds of examples …
Republicans did well in local, state, and national elections. But all campaigns were ugly. The majority of Americans voted against Donald Trump. Thank God. The Biggest Divider in Chief we ever had could never unite a nation.