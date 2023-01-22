The Students First Act, currently making its way through the legislative process, has the potential to provide impacts for families and students across Iowa. School choice legislation, like other “hot button” issues, can lead to strong opinions being shared by those both for and against these proposals. I would like to take this opportunity to point out some of the items in this legislation to help build awareness of this proposal.
First, the portion of the governor’s proposal getting the most attention is the provision for Educational savings accounts (ESA). An ESA is different from a voucher in a number of ways and to call them a voucher is inaccurate.
An ESA is similar to a medical flex spending account many individuals have as an employee benefit. In an ESA, qualified families would annually receive funds from the state to spend on approved educational-related purposes. These funds would only be able to be spent at eligible entities and could be used for items beyond accredited non-public school tuition and fees such as tutoring or other educational needs or supplies. An ESA is not a voucher because the funding does not directly flow to a non-public school.
In the current proposal, an ESA would initially only be available for students entering kindergarten, transferring to an accredited non-public school from a public school, or current accredited non-public school students who meet income eligibility guidelines. As the proposal is phased in, all families in Iowa, no matter where their children currently attend school, would be eligible to receive an ESA. Often we hear families are interested in attending a non-public school but finances get in the way. Providing all families a choice with an ESA reduces that barrier, allowing parents, who are the primary educators of their children, to have the opportunity to make the choice of where they believe their child will receive the best education.
Another important fact to mention is Beckman Catholic, along with the other 43 Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, are accredited. Without accreditation, employers, the military, and colleges and universities have the option not to recognize or accept a student’s diploma as they cannot be certain of the quality of education a student receives. Accreditation means an outside organization or entity has reviewed the school, its staffing and its offerings, and provides a seal of approval. For most of the nonpublic schools in Iowa, that accreditation comes from the Iowa Department of Education, which means many of the rules our public school partners need to follow also apply in our schools.
Public schools will also benefit from this proposal. Currently, public schools are restricted with some of the funding they receive and can only use it for particular items. Under this proposal, public districts would be granted greater flexibility to use nearly $250 million they receive annually from the state in new ways, including using these funds for teacher salaries.
At the heart of this issue is who ultimately serves as the primary educator of students.
Educational savings accounts allow parents to fulfill that role with new tools in hand. Let’s allow parents the opportunity to make the best choice for the education of their children.
Kielkucki holds a master’s in educational administration from the University of South Dakota. He has been principal at Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, Iowa, for five years. Prior to that, he worked for 12 years at Kirkwood Community College in adult education, online high school courses and high school completion, and he taught for four years at Starmont Community School District. He also served as a school board member at St. Mary’s School in Manchester, Iowa.
