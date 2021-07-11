I recently saw that the new budget passed by the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly was voted for by both Republicans and Democrats. This makes it the first bipartisan budget in well over a decade, and I have to extend this credit to Senator Howard Marklein, who has helped craft this budget since the very beginning.
Our government is often wasteful in its spending. Obviously, our state and country have been through a difficult year, and allocating every penny of our taxpayer money to the right direction is extremely important. After seeing much of the budget funding, I am grateful that Senator Marklein took careful thought and spent our cash judiciously. He funded all the important things — education, health care, roads, etc. — while also providing billions of dollars in tax relief. Obviously, Democrats saw this was good, too, since this was a bipartisan budget approval. It is great to see both sides of the aisle agree on something!
Overall, I’m thankful that our senator is leading the way in funding our state while also looking out for our hard-earned cash. It’s great to have a budget this year supported by both Democrats and Republicans.