During this joyous season of Easter, may we remember what Jesus asks of us (Matthew 25:35-40): “... I was a stranger and you welcomed me ... as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” Thankfully, regardless of anyone’s belief system, the Golden Rule, “treat others as you would like to be treated,” is nondenominational.
Maybe we should welcome immigrants and refugees, you say ... but it’s probably too expensive. Does that sound like something you have heard or wondered about? As executive director at the Presentation Lantern Center, I have the joy and privilege of working with the Presentation Sisters and countless local volunteers to fulfill the special mission of welcoming immigrants (especially those here due to war and natural disasters), and one of our roles is to share facts.
Besides the fact that helping people who need a safe place to lay their head at night is what we are called to do as human beings and is both vital and rewarding; all should know welcoming immigrants and refugees is not charity nor a sacrifice. Instead, it benefits our economy.
Immigrants and refugees are sometimes thought of as “people in need” indefinitely. It is the opposite! We need them.
Do you eat food? Have you ever needed a hospital or clinic? One in four doctors, one in five nurses, one in four health aides, and nearly one in two in housekeeping hospital staff are immigrants. Immigrant farmworkers make up an estimated 73% of agriculture workers in the U.S. and 30% of food processing workers. Simply put — we need immigrants in Iowa.
We are facing a severe labor shortage across almost every industry. The shortage has been accumulating since 2017. Five years and over 2 million immigrants blocked from entering the U.S. have left us with a dilemma.
Most immigrants begin working immediately upon immigrating to the U.S. Over 50% of refugees start working full-time within the first year, and within a few short years, almost all refugees become gainfully employed at the same rate as U.S. born citizens. Refugees must repay the government for their plane tickets and within the first two decades of living here, each refugee pays about $129,000 into the U.S. tax system (8.6 times more than the cost of the government financially assisting them initially).
Some say neither Iowa nor the U.S. has capacity to welcome more immigrants. In fact, we have a great need for more refugees, evacuees and asylum seekers, and we can and must join hands in this effort while encouraging our government to make immigrant and refugee resettlement a priority. Local and national citizens have joined Afghan Sponsor Circles which is a vital part of successful resettlement of refugees into our society. See: www.sponsorcircles.org. Sponsor Circles needs you!
Visit us and meet your neighbors here www.thelanterncenter.org or here https://www.allofusdubuque.com/, to learn more and please consider joining or starting a local sponsor circle to help!