Trudy Rubin’s recent column in the TH is a hyperbolic rant that is designed to get the public to hate Russia and China. The Military Industrial Complex needs constant enemies to justify spending almost a $trillion a year (all costs included) on defense. If an enemy does not exist, they must create an enemy so as to frighten us, someone for us to hate, to justify the constant cry for more and more money.
The gist of Ms. Rubin’s column is that the treatment of Russian dissident Navalny “mocks international norms” and is so horrible that any human must be appalled. Not to minimize Navalny’s treatment, but it is similar to what thousands of U.S. prisoners go through every day. Ask Chelsea Manning. As horrible as the treatment may be for Mr. Navalny, he can thank God he isn’t a prisoner of the U.S. in Guantanamo where people have been held 20 years without charges, physically and mentally tortured on a daily basis, waterboarded hundreds of times, put in solitary confinement for years, and force fed when they go on a hunger strike. Does that “mock international norms,” Ms. Rubin?
How can we as a nation claim the moral high ground if our behavior is not any better, or sometimes worse, than those we criticize?