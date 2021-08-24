Thursday’s Telegraph Herald will include another of our local premium magazines, and it’s one you won’t want to miss.
Managing Editor Dustin Kass has overseen our special edition magazines for the last few years, from initial concept through production. A newspaper guy through and through, Dustin also has a passion for magazine format, honed from his years helming a campus magazine as a student at Iowa State University.
This week’s premium magazine is something we have long talked about doing — a “Where are they now?” piece. We wanted to catch up with people who were featured in the newspaper at one time or another in their past and see what’s happening with them today. We wanted to focus on not necessarily just top newsmakers but also on ordinary people who made headlines for one reason or another.
We came up with a broad list of the types of people we wanted to feature and spent some time brainstorming the individuals we would reach out to. After a couple of months of work, we ended up with a 60-page magazine featuring more than two dozen stories highlighting 30-plus individuals.
I think it’s a great read, front to back, but I do have a few favorites. Sports reporter Danny Miller caught up with some of the members of the 1974 Hempstead Mustangs baseball team — the crew that brought the school its first state championship.
Features reporter Michelle London sat down with Joe Carter, who came to Dubuque in 1992 to play basketball at Loras College. He lived through some of Dubuque’s worst racial incidents, and yet he planted roots here as a teacher, coach and family man. Carter’s is a fascinating story and a must-read.
I knew immediately who I wanted to interview for the publication. It was a woman I have admired and thought of many times over the past 25 years. Jane Bahl lived through a horrific kidnapping and sexual assault, left for dead in the trunk of her car in the Kennedy Mall parking lot. But this courageous woman — an operating room nurse by training — kept herself alive. And she helped investigators nail her assailant. She went on to speak publicly to raise awareness about personal safety and recovering from a traumatic event. With all the podcasts and streaming shows built around true crime stories, Bahl’s retelling of events is a chilling tale and an amazing survivor story.
Additionally, we talked to folks in the arts, including Ginny Luke and Luke Flynn. We reconnected with some of the first-born babies of the year and winners of the TH Regional Spelling Bee. We tracked down Adam Mennig, the youngest person ever elected to the Dubuque Community School Board, and Cammie Dean, the first African American on the board. WNBA basketball star — and Dubuquer — Amy Herrig sat down to tell us about her journey, as did two-time Olympian Matt Antoine, of Prairie du Chien. It was great to hear from veteran Christopher Billmyer, former Clarke College President Sister Catherine Dunn and the folks who ran Dubuque Family Restaurant.
Those are just some of the memory lanes we explored. I love hearing about the different paths the lives of these folks took after their days in the headlines. Be sure to read “Where are they now?” in this Thursday’s Telegraph Herald.