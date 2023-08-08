You may be among the 35% of Americans who have never heard the term “White Christian nationalism.” But, of those citizens who are knowledgeable of the concept, it carries a decidedly negative view. The belief is becoming more and more important to understand as cultural diversity, racism, immigration issues, political divisiveness and political candidate pandering is before us.

What is White Christian nationalism? Generally — according to the Southern Poverty Law Center — it “refers to a political ideology and identity that fuses White supremacy, Christianity and American nationalism, and whose proponents claim that the United States is a ‘Christian Nation.’”

Recommended for you

Corbin, emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa, is a freelance writer who receives no remuneration, funding or endorsement from any for-profit business, not-for-profit organization, Political Action Committee or political party. steven.b.corbin@gmail.com