My vulture friend

Kurt Ullrich

 BY KURT ULLRICH

RURAL AMERICA — I carry what are called reporters notebooks and on a recent cold, sunny morning, I was going over some notes and read, “Molly’s 10.18,” which meant nothing to me. Was I meeting someone named Molly on the 18th? Was Molly going to telephone that day? These lapses in memory are becoming more common and, instead of worrying about it, I just decided to wait for this Molly person to show up at my place. She never did. Again, rather like the characters in Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” Vladimir and Estragon believe that their lives will change and become better once Godot arrives and, of course, he never does.

Just up the road from me is a remnant of a dead tree, a remnant often occupied by a spooky and fabulous creature, a vulture. A few mornings ago, she was on her perch, wings spread wide, facing the sun, warming up to start her day. I stopped my car, turned off the engine, and watched. It felt a little religious, and maybe even a little intrusive, watching a wild thing going about her business, not knowing of my presence, like her eyes were closed while my soul kept watching, smiling, understanding the aloneness of her journey.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides

in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

