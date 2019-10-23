Voters in Dubuque’s Ward 3 had it figured out this month when they gave Danny Sprank a landslide victory in a three-candidate primary election. Should they do it again, as the TH Editorial Board encourages them to do, Sprank will serve the final two years (plus several weeks) of the unexpired first term of Kate Larson, who resigned in August.
Sprank, who amassed 63% of the primary vote Oct. 8, would be a bona fide candidate under any scenario in any city election. However, the qualifications gap between Sprank and his opponent, Phil Atkinson, is so pronounced, the choice is easy.
A University of Dubuque graduate who in 2005 moved to Dubuque from his native Bellevue, Iowa, Sprank has been involved in his community, taking part in the police department’s Citizens Academy and serving as a board member of the North End Neighborhood Association. He has shown plenty of initiative this campaign, engaging residents and getting their views while door-knocking extensively in the ward.
Sprank has demonstrated a good grasp of the basics of city government and Dubuque’s current issues, including spending and debt, pets in the parks, Kennedy Road sidewalks, crime, housing and Five Flags Center. And while we might not agree entirely with him on all points — the “need” for a whopping 10,000 seats in an expanded Five Flags, for example — he is at least in tune with issues to have a reasonable and informed conversation.
To his credit, Sprank recognizes the challenges he would face as a City Council member, including the time commitment and learning about the complexities of the city budget. However, in our view, Sprank is seeking public office for the right reasons.
By contrast, the qualifications of the other Ward 3 candidate, Dubuque native Atkinson, are thin, and his motivations for seeking office are misdirected if not unclear.
Besides some gaps in his familiarity with issues — examples include JFK sidewalks and the proposed Port of Dubuque housing initiative — Atkinson has a weak record of citizen involvement. In our view, the bare minimum is regular voting in elections, and, until this month, when his name appeared on the ballot, Atkinson has voted only twice — in the 2008 and 2012 general elections.
It could barely be worse, but Atkinson’s explanation does not help. Apparently referring to the brief period of October through December 2016, when he was in Florida studying motorcycle mechanics, he explained that he has never understood the absentee voting process. If someone can’t (or won’t) figure out how to vote absentee, how will he or she figure out the more complicated issues facing elected officials?
Concerning the motivation for his candidacy, after citing a desire to “give back to the community” — we’re waiting for any candidate to ever tell us otherwise — Atkinson referred to times when he has “not always been a friendly face.” He said he wants to make amends. He alluded to “bad blood” with some people in town and disclosed that he has been in fights. (Indeed, at his Editorial Board visit, his face displayed evidence of what he said was a punch delivered a couple of nights earlier by a person unknown.)
There are myriad ways besides public office for a citizen to give back to his or her community, and Atkinson would be wise to start making amends by pursuing those.
Concerns about Atkinson only serve to widen the distance between the two candidates. In Ward 3, the clear choice to serve out the unexpired term is Danny Sprank.