My friends and I often argue amicably about sports and politics. I’m always surprised when they don’t agree with me. After all, my arguments always snap into perfect sense like Lego blocks. At least they do in my mind.

Despite our long friendship, we arrive at these diverse opinions through different experiences. Each of us brings a different upbringing, career, religious belief, political viewpoint, and other detours along the way to the here and now. Yet regardless of our differing viewpoints, I still trust them. Perhaps people who disagree with us can still be trusted. Even in our minds.

Frydenlund, a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien, Wis., writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective. He can be contacted via email at: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.