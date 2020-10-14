I would encourage the Committee on Presidential Debates to cancel the final two debates. I watched the entire first show and became more frustrated than informed. Once again, the U.S. became the laughing stock of the world. Let the voters decide. I have talked to many who feel as I do in that if the show is on, I will not be among the viewers.
Letter: Debates like presidential one not worth watching
ZachJoyce
