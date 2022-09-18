The Sept. 13 issue of the TH reported on the Dubuque Community School Board awarding the soccer complex to Court One over the Dubuque Soccer Alliance. At one time, I thought it to be the fiscally responsible course of action. However, that was prior to an additional $500,000 raised by the group called Friends of Dubuque Soccer Complex, which it offered if the soccer complex went to the Dubuque Soccer Alliance. Thus, the alliance went from a bid of $1,552,000 to one of $2,052,000 and went to a better bid over Court One by the tune of $252,000.
In the Sept. 1 issue of the TH, Tami Ryan stated that she was uncomfortable with the concept of “If you do this, then you’ll get this money.” I thought that was what the bidding process was all about, a certain amount of money for certain criteria being met. And I thought that process was still alive until final vote. The Sept. 1 issue also related that multiple board members mentioned the $250,000 (actually $248,000) difference between the two original bids. Saying that the district is in a difficult financial position by asking “how do we ignore the financial realities of this district?” How indeed? Certainly not by taking a pass on what would have been $2,052,000 from Alliance vs $1,800,000 from Court One.
If that amount of money was so important two weeks ago, what changed?
The answer is property taxes, so much for fiscal responsibility.
